Tony's Fresh Market to open March 29 in former Dominick's at Schaumburg's Town Square

After years of delay, Tony's Fresh Market will open later this month at the former Dominick's store in Schaumburg's Town Square, with an official ribbon-cutting set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.

Rival chain Albertsons used a long-term lease option to keep the 65,000-square-foot building at 200 S. Roselle Road vacant for nearly a decade since the Dominick's closed in late 2013.

Tony's announced it was buying the property in 2015, but because of the Albertsons lease, work to prepare it for a new grocery store stalled until 2021. More recent delays were caused by the supply chain issues that plagued many businesses in 2022.

The village's redevelopment agreement with Tony's ensures the employment of at least 200 workers and a minimum $10 million investment in the building. The store is expected to generate more than $300,000 in annual sales taxes and food and beverage taxes for the village.

In addition to a Class 7b Cook County tax break lasting 12 years, Schaumburg trustees agreed to provide $3 million in village funding for the expected $13 million renovation of the building.

The building originally was seen as an anchor of the Town Square development at the southwest corner of Schaumburg and Roselle roads, but has been shuttered for more than nine years.

That vacancy could have gone on until 2036 if Albertsons hadn't stopped using its long-term lease options.