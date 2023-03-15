'He took my everything': Bolingbrook woman describes murder of fiance and daughters

Tania Stewart is pictured with her late fiance, Cartez Daniels. He was murdered on March 5 at their Bolingbrook home along with Stewart's daughters. Courtesy of Tania Stewart

Sanai Daniels, left, is pictured with her mother, Tania Stewart. Stewart was injured and her daughter murdered on March 5 at their Bolingbrook home. Courtesy of Tania Stewart

Samiya Shelton and her boyfriend of two years, Byrion Montgomery, both 17, had just broken up over questions about his fidelity, according to Tania Stewart, Samiya's mother.

"It hurts and I was crying all night," Stewart said her daughter told her on March 5.

Later that evening, mother and daughter were cooking dinner in the kitchen of their Bolingbrook home when Montgomery showed up, Stewart said.

Minutes later, Samiya; Stewart's fiance, Cartez Daniels, 40; and 9-year-old Sanai Daniels were dead from gunshot wounds. Tania Stewart was badly wounded.

Will County prosecutors have charged Montgomery with first-degree murder in all three deaths. He's also charged with attempted murder.

"(Montgomery) took my rock. He took my everything," Stewart, 34, said from her Downers Grove hospital bed on Saturday. "He was obsessed with her. I didn't know that."

Stewart and her two sons, Cartez Junior, or CJ, 14, and Juelz, 3, were the only survivors. The two boys were not harmed.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the shootings, Tania Stewart offered Shaw Local News Network new details about the slayings that rocked a Bolingbrook neighborhood.

Bolingbrook police so far have not revealed many details about the case.

When asked Tuesday about Stewart's account, Lt. Brennan Woods wrote in an email that the department won't discuss details regarding an open and ongoing investigation.

On the day of the killings, Montgomery had wanted to take back a phone he had given to Samiya, Tania Stewart said her daughter told her. Later that evening, Samiya told her that Montgomery was in their backyard. That led Stewart to tell Daniels, her fiance, to go outside and either tell Montgomery to go home or see what was going on, she said.

After a while, as Stewart and Samiya were in the kitchen cooking, they saw Montgomery at the screen door, with Daniels right behind him. Montgomery opened the door and asked for Samiya, Stewart said.

When Samiya refused to speak with him outside, Montgomery entered the house, Stewart said. After she told Montgomery to go home, Daniels grabbed him and tried to walk him out of the house, leading to a tussle, Stewart said.

She said when Cartez Daniels threw him out of the house, Montgomery shot him. Stewart said she was shot twice.

At one point, Stewart said she heard Cartez Daniels yelling, "No, Byrion, don't do it, please don't do it, bro." She said she heard shots from the garage, where Samiya was at the time.

Stewart said she tried to open the patio door but it didn't open despite repeated attempts. She said Montgomery came out of the garage and fired more shots at her. She suffered a gunshot wound to her right arm when she blocked her head.

CJ ran out of the house and called out for help but didn't get a response from neighbors, his mother said.

After wondering why she wasn't hearing any sirens, she finally heard a voice say, "We're here, 911, we're here." She also heard voices say there were three DOAs, or dead on arrival. She didn't know which three people they were referencing.

Stewart later woke up in the hospital. She discovered Sanai Daniels had died there.

"And I was supposed to die here, too, but I lived and now my girls are gone," Stewart said.

Stewart described the relationship between Montgomery and Samiya as "puppy love." They met on Samiya's 15th birthday, and Stewart said her family treated Montgomery as if he was one of their own, including him in many family activities.

She said she never saw any anger in Montgomery.

But after further reflection, Stewart said she now thinks Montgomery was obsessed with her daughter. While Montgomery was a frequent presence in their home, she said there were times she would catch him "creeping around when he didn't need to."

Stewart described Samiya as "my twin" who was "so pretty."

Stewart said she was looking forward to her daughter growing older and spending more time with her.

"She was about to get her license," Stewart said.

Sanai Daniels was "funny," Stewart said with a smile. She was the kind of child who would say, "Mommy, you're so pretty, I made you a sandwich," and asked her if she wanted some juice.

"And if I don't eat it, she'd say, 'Mommy you didn't eat it, I made that,'" Stewart said.

Stewart said she had been with Cartez Daniels since she was 18. She described him as a loving father who owned a trucking company, provided for his family and loved to rap.

"(The) coolest dude ever, so cool," she said.