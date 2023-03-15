Des Plaines council candidates tout communication skills, experience

Top left to right, Mike Charewicz, Shamoon Ebrahimi, Brian Inzerello, Colt Moylan and, bottom left to right, Dick Sayad, Mark Walsten, Earl Wilson and Artur Zadrozny are candidates for Des Plaines alderman in the April 4 election.

Des Plaines' City Council candidates cited communication skills and experience among the reasons to vote for them in the upcoming election.

Residents in four wards will choose representatives for the next four years in the April 4 election. The eight candidates -- two in each ward -- discussed their electability and other issues in online interviews with the Daily Herald.

2nd Ward

Incumbent Martin J. "Colt" Moylan is being challenged by Earl Wilson in the 2nd Ward, which covers part of Des Plaines' east side.

Moylan, who defeated Wilson in 2019, said the last few years were challenging because of the COVID-19 pandemic -- but he believes it's an exciting time to live in Des Plaines.

"Tough decisions have led to an even better Des Plaines," he said, citing the city's ongoing effort to reduce its debt as a particular success.

Wilson, a former Des Plaines library board member, said he wants to be a good neighbor for the whole ward.

"I want to make a difference and help," he said.

Wilson also touted his self-funded campaign as a strength.

"I don't owe anybody anything other than my neighbors, to do the best job for them that I can," he said.

4th Ward

Incumbent Artur Zadrozny is being challenged by former Alderman Dick Sayad in the 4th Ward, which covers part of Des Plaines' west side.

Zadrozny said people should vote for him because the city has been making progress during his tenure, which began in 2019. That includes city construction projects and attracting new businesses and restaurants, such as the Outback Steakhouse and Five Guys eateries that are on the way, he said.

"Things are happening," Zadrozny said. "It is happening slowly, but it is happening because the current council made a decision ... to attract new businesses."

Sayad, who served on the council from 1997 to 2007 and again from 2011 to 2019, said he should get the job because he listens to people.

"I listen to what they need and we go from there," said Sayad, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2009.

Sayad pledged not to accept the annual $3,000 aldermanic salary if elected.

6th Ward

Former Alderman Mark Walsten and former Des Plaines School District 62 board member Brian Inzerello are facing off in the 6th Ward, which is on the southeast side.

Inzerello, who served on the District 62 board from 2016 to 2021, stressed his ability to communicate through technology. He said residents can voice concerns about life in their ward through his campaign website, desplainescity.com.

Walsten, who served on the city council from 2007 to 2015 and unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2013, touted his efforts to communicate with 6th Ward residents.

"I've knocked on hundreds of doors, talked to a lot of people and (received) a lot of good feedback," he said. "I used to drive (through) the ward every couple of months (and) look for potholes, and anybody outside I'd say 'hi' to."

8th Ward

Incumbent Shamoon Ebrahimi faces former Alderman Michael Charewicz in the 8th Ward, which is on Des Plaines' southwest side.

Ebrahimi, who was appointed to the council in 2021, said his skills as a counselor at Maine West High School have proved valuable in his aldermanic role.

"I'm always willing to listen," he said. "I'm trained to do that."

Ebrahimi said he'd like the police department to employ more social workers and boost its mental health care options.

Charewicz, who served on the council from 2011 to 2019 and unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2021, said the people skills he developed as a small-business owner are beneficial in city politics.

Charewicz described himself as a team player who can work effectively with the staff.