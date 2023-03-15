CASA DuPage to host Golf Classic fundraiser

CASA of DuPage County is taking registration for its annual CASA Golf Classic fundraiser on Wednesday, May 17, at Cantigny Golf, 27W270 Mack Road in Wheaton.

The day includes 18 holes of golf (scramble format), with contests and games, raffle items, live auction items. Registration and the box lunch start at 11 a.m., with a noon shotgun start, followed by cocktails and hors d'oeuvres at 5:30 p.m. and dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $250 for golf, $1,000 for a foursome. It is $60 for dinner only.

Sign up at bidpal.net/casagolf2023.

For information, visit dupagecasa.org.