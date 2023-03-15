Bruce Berkshire: 2023 candidate for Roselle Village Board

Bio

Town: Roselle

Age on Election Day: N/A

Occupation: N/A

Employer: N/A

Previous offices held: Roselle Village Board trustee since 2015

Q&A

Q: What is the most serious issue your community will face in the coming years and how should the city council or village board respond to it?

A: Maintaining and operating a reliable infrastructure.

With the projected water/sewer improvements reaching $80 million over the next four years, additional revenue streams are needed.

Q: How would you describe the state of your community's finances?

A: Strong

Q: What should be the three top priorities for spending in your community during the next four years?

A: Infrastructure improvements and operational sustainability

Focused redevelopment

Financial stewardship

Q: Are there areas of spending that need to be curtailed? If so, what are they?

A: Possibly -- depending on overall budget all projects should be prioritized

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project the community must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what project(s) can be put on the back burner?

A: Water and Wastewater. With the projected water/sewer improvements reaching $80 million over the next four years, additional revenue streams are needed.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage local government? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions with your village board or city council.

A: Collaborative. As a manager and leader for a large organization, I believe my experiences in the private sector bring an executive viewpoint.

This, along my tenure in the village, are an effective combination for producing actions and decisions within the village board.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: I have been a village trustee for the last eight years, where I have been an integral part in completing the many defined village strategic goals.

I believe there is still much more work within the village, where I believe I would be valuable in providing the needed leadership, leveraging both my tenure in the village along with my experiences from the private sector.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: Leveraging intergovernment relationships.