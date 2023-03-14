Watch: Wheaton village board candidates discuss issues
Updated 3/14/2023 2:07 PM
Candidates for the Wheaton village board met with the Daily Herald Editorial Board to discuss issues in the campaign.
Incumbent Erica Bray-Parker was joined by challengers Bradley Clousing and Frank C. Hudetz
Two at large seats are up for election on April 4.
