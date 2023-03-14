 

Watch: Wheaton village board candidates discuss issues

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 3/14/2023 2:07 PM

Candidates for the Wheaton village board met with the Daily Herald Editorial Board to discuss issues in the campaign.

Incumbent Erica Bray-Parker was joined by challengers Bradley Clousing and Frank C. Hudetz

 

Two at large seats are up for election on April 4.

