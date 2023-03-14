Watch: Carol Stream District 93 school baord candidates discuss issues

Six candidates are vying for three 4-year terms on the Carol Stream District 93 school board. Five of the candidates met with the Daily Herald Editorial Board to discuss issues facing the district leading up to the April 4 election.

Sharing their views were incumbents Gaspare "Jasper" Vaiana and Jessica R. Zolmierski, and challengers Michael A. Lovatt, Joshua R. Payton and Kristen Davia. Incumbent Sonal Amin did not attend the interview.