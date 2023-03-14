Watch: Batavia District 101 school baord candidates discuss issues
Updated 3/14/2023 1:24 PM
Six of the seven candidates for Batavia Unit District 101 met with the Daily Herald Editorial Board to discuss issues facing the district leading up to the April 4 election.
Incumbent Cathy Dremel is seeking re-election. Other candidates are Danielle Sligar, Raquel Gonzalez-Thomas, Kris Rayman, Jeffery Robert Arulandu, Gabrielle Fender and Jeffrey Ekstron, who was unable to make the candidate interview.
Three seats are up for election.
Article Comments
