Watch: Batavia District 101 school baord candidates discuss issues

Six of the seven candidates for Batavia Unit District 101 met with the Daily Herald Editorial Board to discuss issues facing the district leading up to the April 4 election.

Incumbent Cathy Dremel is seeking re-election. Other candidates are Danielle Sligar, Raquel Gonzalez-Thomas, Kris Rayman, Jeffery Robert Arulandu, Gabrielle Fender and Jeffrey Ekstron, who was unable to make the candidate interview.

Three seats are up for election.