Lake County Forest Preserve's raptor is back home

After missing for five days, Lake County Forest Preserves' educational ambassador, a red-tailed hawk, was back home Tuesday afternoon.

The federally-protected raptor was spotted by a Forest Preserve volunteer on a six-foot high tree stump near the hawk's home at Ryerson Conservation Area in Riverwoods, Lake County Forest Preserve officials said in a Facebook post.

A team of environmental educators arrived on scene to surround the bird and recapture it.

Officials said the bird seems healthy, but may have lost some weight during its time away from home, according to the post.

The hawk initially escaped its enclosure due to vandalism, so extra security will be put into place around its habitat, the post said.