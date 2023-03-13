Police: Batavia man waved gun at another driver near Wauconda

A Batavia man was charged with three misdemeanor counts after, police said, he waved a pistol at another driver during a road rage encounter Monday morning by Route 176 and Fairfield Road near Wauconda.

Anthony J. Delorto, 37, faces single counts of unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct, according to court records.

Lake County sheriff's officials said another driver called 911 to report that a man had waved a gun at him after not allowing him to merge as the two drove east on Route 176. The 911 caller saw the vehicle's license plate number and followed at a safe distance while providing updates to dispatchers, sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

Mundelein police found Delorto at a business on the 28700 block of North Route 83 near Mundelein, and sheriff's deputies arrested him. The sheriff's office said the pistol Delorto had brandished was found in his vehicle.

Delorto was released from jail Monday on a recognizance bond, which does not require suspects to pay bail money, and is due back in court on March 28.