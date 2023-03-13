8 face felony charges in unrelated thefts at stores in DuPage County

DuPage County prosecutors are charging eight people with felonies over three unrelated thefts from stores last week in Lombard, Westmont and Oak Brook.

Around 2 p.m. March 10, Oak Brook police were called to the Old Navy clothing store at 2155 22nd St., according to a news release. Authorities allege that Jara Tramble and Ashley Washington entered the store, used a large magnet to remove security sensors on $910 worth of merchandise and left, according to court records. Police found them in a nearby store.

Tramble, 28, of the 300 block of East Kensington Avenue in Chicago, is charged with burglary and two counts of retail theft. Washington, 29, of the 5600 block of West 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, is charged with burglary and retail theft. Bail was set at $50,000 for Tramble and $10,000 for Washington.

In Lombard, Dyasia Reese, 25, and Mikell Nunley, 24, both of St. Louis, are accused of stealing clothing, valued at about $1,800, from the Dick's Sporting Goods, 810 E. Butterfield Road. Lombard police were called to a report of a theft in progress at 5:48 p.m. on March 9. Reese and Nunley were arrested after a brief foot chase, according to the state's attorney's news release. Bail was set at $10,000 for Nunley and $35,000 for Reese.

In Westmont, four people are accused of stealing items from the Mariano's grocery store at 150 W. 63rd St. Authorities allege that around 5:15 p.m. March 9, Jeana, Debra and Christopher Ziko entered the store, while Mark Ziko waited outside. Jeana, Debra and Christopher took items including infant formula, Red Bull drinks, detergent, cat food and Nexium medication, totaling approximately $1,300, and walked past the cash registers without paying, authorities said.

All the Zikos are charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft. Jeana Ziko is also charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, as authorities allege she had 4.5 grams of fentanyl when she was arrested.

Jeana Ziko, 36; Debra Ziko, 56; and Christopher Ziko, 55, all live on the 5300 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Chicago. Mark Ziko, 53, lives on the 6000 block of West Giddings Street, Chicago.

Bail was set at $25,000 for Jeana Ziko and Mark Ziko, $10,000 for Debra Ziko and $7,500 for Christopher Ziko.

It is not clear from court records if any of the eight have posted bail. None of them are listed on the DuPage County jail's inmate log.