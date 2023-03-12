Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Bartlett

Bartlett police are searching for two drivers involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Saturday night.

According to police, witnesses said a 35-year-old Streamwood man was running across Lake Street near Valley Lane at about 7:10 p.m. when he was hit by two westbound vehicles.

Neither driver stopped to help the man, who later died from his injuries at Ascension St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, police said.

Investigators believe one of the vehicles is red in color and the other is possibly a dark, four-door 2015-2022 Chevrolet Trax or a GMC Terrain SUV. Police at the scene recovered vehicle parts, including front tire wheel trim, broken headlamp pieces and a rubber portion of a windshield wiper, that are believed to be from the Chevrolet Trax or a GMC Terrain.

Lake Street was closed between Oak Avenue and Park Boulevard for approximately three hours while police investigated the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the Bartlett Police Department at (630) 837-0846.