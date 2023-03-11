Suburban Skyview: Sunset sledding in Island Lake

My fingers were so cold I couldn't feel the control sticks on my remote as I tried to land my drone after photographing a lone sledder in Island Lake.

I watched the sky turn warm in my rearview mirror as I drove east in Lake County on a cold February evening. Shades of blue were getting darker and enveloping the countryside as the snow reflected the evening cold.

Then, another warm light caught my eye as I passed Converse Park in Island Lake, and I saw movement.

I whipped the car around and into the parking lot. My watery eyes blinked as two people with one sled trudged toward the man-made hill with one light illuminating the western side.

I quickly launched my drone and swung around the hill between 100 and 200 feet altitude while one of the people took the sled to the top of the hill.

The incandescent light cast a yellow-warm light that mimicked the sunset in the western sky.

I made as many pictures as my cold fingers could stand before getting back in the car with my new colorful picture.

