Armed robbers strike outside Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Mariano's in Park Ridge

A group of offenders committed three separate armed robberies outside Rivers Casino in Des Plaines Friday night before committing a fourth outside a nearby Mariano's in Park Ridge.

Des Plaines police were called to the casino at 3000 S. River Road for the three robberies there at about 7:57 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed three men armed with handguns exited a red Nissan Rogue with a Florida license plate and robbed four people in three separate incidents in different casino parking lots.

Two male victims were "pistol-whipped" in the head, and the offenders made off with personal property from the victims, police said.

After fleeing the casino property, the offenders committed another armed robbery at about 8:10 p.m. in the parking lot of Mariano's at 1900 S. Cumberland Ave., police said.

None of the victims reported any serious injuries, and all refused medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding the crimes is asked to call Des Plaines police at (847) 391-5400.