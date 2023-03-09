Mount Prospect school receives Green Ribbon Award for sustainability efforts

Prairie Trails School in Mount Prospect has received a 2022-23 Illinois Green Ribbon School Award, the Illinois State Board of Education announced this week.

The award recognizes schools and school districts for their dedication to sustainability. ISBE also has nominated both schools for the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools program.

"Prairie Trails is thrilled to be recognized for our efforts to promote environmental sustainability and responsible global citizenry," Prairie Trails Principal Amy Veytsman said in the announcement. "We are proud to have implemented the nation's first net-zero, energy-renovated school that also meets the PHIUS+ Source Zero using 40-60% less energy than conventional buildings. Our students are at the heart of these efforts, and we hope this spotlight inspires schools across Illinois and beyond of what is possible for generations ahead."