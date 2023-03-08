'This stole opportunities': Family, friends mourn victims of deadly Bolingbrook home invasion

Surrounded by Bolingbrook residents, the sister of one of the three people who died after a shooting shared how her family has been forever changed by Sunday's deadly home invasion.

"What I am most upset about is ... this stole opportunities," Tomika Reed said through tears during a vigil Wednesday in Bolingbrook. "Opportunities to see the babies grow up, to see my brother get married.

"The whole experience took away from our family," she said as others at the vigil cried with her.

Reed's brother, Cartez Daniels, died in Sunday's shooting in the home on Lee Lane in town. Samiya Shelton-Tillman, 17, and Sanai Daniels, 9, also were killed. Cartez Daniels' fiancee and the children's mother, Tania Stewart, was shot and remains stable in the hospital, authorities said. Reed said Daniels and Stewart were engaged.

Two boys, ages 3 and 14, also were inside the home at the time of the shooting and were not hurt. Authorities Wednesday said the boys, who a family friend said also were Stewart's children, were staying with family members.

More than 100 people, including many students, gathered at the DuPage Township Center for the vigil.

"What kind of world are we in where there's that kind of hate?" Reed said. "(My brother's) fiancee is in the hospital and she has to wake up to the realization that half of her children and the love of her life is gone."

Byrion Montgomery, 17, was arrested and faces multiple counts of murder in connection with the shootings. Bolingbrook police said Montgomery and Shelton-Tillman were dating. Montgomery, who remains in custody on $20 million bail, also is charged with attempted murder, home invasion, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday and will next appear in Will County court March 30.

Both Montgomery and Shelton-Tillman were students at Bolingbrook High School, officials said.

"She was like a sister to me," 15-year-old Dezylin Hope said of Shelton-Tillman. "She was just sweet."

Hope and many other students left notes for the family of the victims after Wednesday's vigil. Others released a handful of balloons to remember the victims.

Valley View Community Unit School District 365 Superintendent Rachel Kinder attended the vigil and said the district's crisis response team was available to students at Bolingbrook High School and Oak View Elementary School, where Sanai Daniels was a student.

"We've been focused on supporting the students and staff," she said, adding that the crisis response team will remain available to both schools throughout the week.

Chemecca Mobley, a friend of Stewart, sobbed quietly as Reed talked about Daniels and the lives cut short by Sunday's shooting.

"It just hurts," she said, as she described her friend as an outgoing person who loved her children.

She said the couple typically set aside Sundays as a family day with the children and other family members.

"He was a caring son," Carter Taylor said of his son, Cartez Daniels, in a phone interview Wednesday. "He cared about family above everything" -- and that included Shelton-Tillman, his stepdaughter whom he loved like his own.

Several community pastors prayed for an end to violence throughout the vigil and urged those in attendance to show love and support to one another. One pastor urged students in the group to use the opportunity to "do better" and to learn from the experiences of others older than them.

"Take this as a learning lesson that this is not what your want for your life or your community," said Zilzah Trotter, pastor of One Kingdom Worship Ministry in Bolingbrook.

Pointing to the crowd gathered for the vigil, Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta told Reed that the community stands with her and her family.

"Everyone here today is a support for you," she said. "You are not alone."