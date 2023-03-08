Incumbents for Vernon Hills village board face challenger who says fresh perspective needed

Clockwise from top left, Nancy Forster, Sandra Hernandez-Aguirre, David Oppenheim and Michael Marquardt are candidates for Vernon Hills village board.

The race for three seats on the Vernon Hills village board features three incumbents running as a team to continue shepherding works in progress and a challenger who says she would bring a fresh perspective.

Michael Marquardt, elected in 2004, is joined by David Oppenheim, who has served six years and is seeking a second 4-year elected term, and Nancy Forster, who was appointed to a vacancy on the board in 2020 and is seeking her first full term.

Sandra Hernandez-Aguirre, a real estate professional and former Zion Elementary District 6 board member, rounds out the ballot.

The incumbents are informally running together but do not have a campaign website or Facebook page. The village's strong financial position and the ongoing $252 million redevelopment of Hawthorn Mall are cited as among the successes during their tenures.

Information here is gathered from candidate interviews, questionnaires, forums and other sources.

"We've done a lot of things as a board," said Oppenheim, a pediatrician. "There are a lot of things that still need to be done."

Ensuring the Hawthorn project reaches its full potential is among them, according to Oppenheim.

Sales tax is the village's primary source of revenue and keeping that flowing despite the village's "very sound" financial status always is a concern, he said. The village doesn't levy a property tax and doesn't intend to, Oppenheim added.

Forster, works in development for the Family Service Center, a nonprofit mental health agency. She said that work and her 23 years in the marketing field have given her the experience to support local businesses as well as the well-being of the community.

"It's a well-functioning government body, and I'd like to continue with the progress of what we've been doing," she said.

Health and safety, including mental health, concerns are rising, Forster said. She wants to continue pursuing opportunities to address those issues.

Marquardt is a crew leader for public works, building and utilities in Hawthorn Woods. He's been in town 42 years and has seen the community grow from cornfields to a commercial destination.

The development of the Vernon Hills Athletic Center, Vernon Hills High School and Aspen Drive Library are among the additions undertaken during his tenure.

"These are things a lot of towns would like to have, and we've accomplished that," he said.

Hawthorn when finished will be a showcase people will come to see, he predicted.

"I want to see them all through," Marquardt added. "We're very sound and very strong. I'm very proud to be a part of these things, and it's hard to let go," he said as a reason to seek a sixth term on the village board.

Hernandez-Aguirre has a degree in biological science and sociology with a concentration in public health and human services. She said internships with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Department of Children & Family Services ignited a passion for communities and a foundation for volunteer work.

During a 2-year term in District 6, Hernandez-Aguirre said, she worked closely with budget, tax incentives, spending priorities, safety, hiring and other aspects.

Government should make pertinent information available and easily understood with the goal of engaging more meaningfully with residents, she said.

Her priorities include increasing investment in road and sidewalks and focusing on environmental sustainability by exploring renewable energy for residents and restoring wetlands for flood protection and wildlife habitat.