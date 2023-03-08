Edward-Elmhurst Health officials decide to close Naperville fitness center, upsetting residents

Edward-Elmhurst Health will be closing the fitness center that's on the main Naperville campus, upsetting many who've frequented it. Courtesy of Edward-Elmhurst health, 2011

Residents are upset after Edward-Elmhurst Health officials made the unexpected decision to close the Naperville facility's fitness center.

Although the city council has no jurisdiction over the company's decisions, several community members spoke at Tuesday's city council meeting to express their anger over the planned April 1 closing of the 775 Brom Drive location.

"Edward was a personal wellness trailblazer in 1988 when it opened this sterling example of practical, preventive medicine," resident Donald Baskin said. "Why would such a respected health system turn the clock back on something that is working so well for the benefit of its patients?"

According to Colin Dalough, Edward-Elmhurst Health's manager of community and government affairs, the decision was made on March 1 in part because of a 20% decrease in paid customers in the wake of the pandemic.

Edward-Elmhurst Health officials said in a statement that the space will be transformed "to expand options for additional patient care services" on the campus.

Dalough, who spoke at Tuesday's city council meeting, said the Seven Bridges facility, six miles from the Edward-Elmhurst Health campus, remains available for visitors.

Dalough acknowledged concerns about losing the Edward-Elmhurst Health pool facilities. But a statement from Edward-Elmhurst Health officials said "schedules for land-based and aquatic classes, and Waves master swim program classes at Seven Bridges are being expanded and will be available in mid-March."

"We remain committed to working with partners, both the city of Naperville and residents who use our facilities," Dalough said.

Community members, however, questioned the motive for the closure as well as the depth of services at Seven Bridges. Others, including Councilwoman Jennifer Bruzan Taylor, were frustrated to learn of the closure through notices posted at the facility.

While Mayor Steve Chirico stressed the city council's inability to act on the decision, Bruzan Taylor and fellow council members Paul Hinterlong and Ian Holzhauer spoke in support of the concerned residents.

"We're very upset after paying what I consider a very expensive membership fee -- which may be part of the problem of attracting new members -- to now being told by going to the gym ourselves one day and finding a notice on the door," Bruzan Taylor said. "I'm afraid that healthier people need fewer medical procedures, so the real reason for the closure may be based on finances rather than on public health," said resident Phillip Seeberg, who added he'll be charged the same amount for what he considers lesser amenities at Seven Bridges.