Teen charged with Bolingbrook triple murder pleads not guilty in first court appearance

A 17-year-old accused of first-degree murder in the weekend slayings of a man, female teen and a girl inside a Bolingbrook home appeared before a Will County judge on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him stemming from the deadly home invasion.

Byrion Montgomery, 17, of Bolingbrook, who was in shackles and wearing a blue jail uniform, barely said much in his first court appearance before Dave Carlson, presiding judge of the felony division at the Will County Courthouse.

When Carlson asked the teen if he understood that he was being charged as an adult in the case, Montgomery said, "Yes." He furtively waved his hands at least twice at someone in the gallery during Tuesday's court hearing.

Montgomery, who was detained by police on Sunday night, did not have a private attorney. He was assigned Will County Assistant Public Defender Chris Benson as a result.

Benson told Carlson that his client will enter a plea of not guilty to the charges against him and waive the formal reading of those charges. Montgomery also has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a woman who was in the home.

Montgomery's next court date is scheduled for March 30, for either a preliminary hearing to determine if there's probable cause that he committed the charges against him or for a filing of a bill of indictment. A grand jury likely will return an indictment against him.

Police and prosecutors have not released further details on the motive or the events leading up to the Sunday slayings of Cartez Daniels, 40, Samiya Shelton-Tillman, 17, and Sanai Daniels at a residence in the 100 block of Lee Lane in Bolingbrook.

Montgomery has been charged with their murders, as well as the attempted first-degree murder of Tania Stewart.

Bolingbrook police officials have said Montgomery was in a dating relationship with Shelton-Tillman, and the incident was considered an alleged domestic-related home invasion.

In response to questions Tuesday, Bolingbrook police said in an email, "No additional is being released at this time."

After Tuesday's court hearing, Will County Assistant State's Attorney Peter Wilkes told reporters that he couldn't discuss the facts of the case as it was still under investigation. When asked about Montgomery's alleged motive, Wilkes said the underlying reasons as to what took place are under investigation.

"It's an ongoing process," Wilkes said.

Wilkes said the criminal complaint filed Monday contains the initial charges, and the "full set of the charges" against Montgomery are expected to be filed by March 30.