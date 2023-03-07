Meet candidates for Warrenville Fire Protection District board

A candidate forum for the Warrenville Fire Protection District board will be held on Thursday, March 9, at the district offices, 3S472 Batavia Road, Warrenville.

It will begin with a meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. for all candidates on the ballot.

It will be followed by a forum for fire protection district candidates at 6:45 p.m.

Visit warrenvillefire.com for more information.