Chicago man faces murder charge in Glenview motel shooting

A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday at a Glenview motel.

At 1:47 a.m. Tuesday, Glenview police said they charged Melvin Trimble, 37, of the 1600 block of Saint Louis Avenue, with one count of first-degree murder following an investigation into the fatal shooting of Aliyaha Frierson, 27, also of Chicago.

Trimble, who police had in custody, was scheduled for a bond hearing at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Skokie courthouse.

At about 5:12 a.m. Sunday, Glenview police responded to a report of a person shot at a motel at 1535 Milwaukee Ave.

Police found Frierson had sustained a gunshot wound. Despite performing lifesaving measures she was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:55 a.m., police said.

Police took Trimble into custody without incident and recovered a firearm, authorities said.

Glenview police said they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

The Cook County state's attorney's office and the North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force aided Glenview police with the investigation.