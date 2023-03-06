 

Watch school board candidates discuss issues in Wheaton Warrenville District 200

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/6/2023 12:25 PM

School board candidates in Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 sounded off on LGBTQ books, whether Gov. J.B. Pritzker should be involved in school board races and the future of the district's aging middle schools during an interview with the Daily Herald editorial board Monday.

Seven candidates are running for three available 4-year seats on the board: Dave Long, Amanda "Amy" Erkenswick, Spencer Garrett, Erik Hjerpe, David Sohmer, Julie Kulovits and Anjali Bharadwa.

 

Two candidates are running for one available 2-year seat on the board: Kimberly Hobbs and John Rutledge.

Erkenswick, Garrett, Sohmer and Hobbs are running on a slate. Long and Kulovits are the incumbents in their race.

The election is April 4. Early voting is now underway at the DuPage County fairgrounds in Wheaton.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 