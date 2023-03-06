Watch school board candidates discuss issues in Wheaton Warrenville District 200

School board candidates in Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 sounded off on LGBTQ books, whether Gov. J.B. Pritzker should be involved in school board races and the future of the district's aging middle schools during an interview with the Daily Herald editorial board Monday.

Seven candidates are running for three available 4-year seats on the board: Dave Long, Amanda "Amy" Erkenswick, Spencer Garrett, Erik Hjerpe, David Sohmer, Julie Kulovits and Anjali Bharadwa.

Two candidates are running for one available 2-year seat on the board: Kimberly Hobbs and John Rutledge.

Erkenswick, Garrett, Sohmer and Hobbs are running on a slate. Long and Kulovits are the incumbents in their race.

The election is April 4. Early voting is now underway at the DuPage County fairgrounds in Wheaton.