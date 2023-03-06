Teen, 17, was 'sole offender' in deadly Bolingbrook shooting that left 3 dead, police say

Police tape hangs on the fence at the scene of three fatalities in a possible home invasion along the 100 block of Lee Lane on Sunday in Bolingbrook. Gary Middendorf/Shaw Local News Network

Hennessy Parnell, right, Melinda Taylor and her husband, Anthony Taylor, talk Monday with reporters about the deadly shooting in the 100 block of Lee Lane in Bolingbrook. Felix Sarver/Shaw Local News Network

At 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Bolingbrook police responded to the 100 block of Lee Lane for a possible home invasion and discovered four people had been shot. Gary Middendorf/Shaw Local News Network

A 17-year-old boy was responsible for the shooting deaths of three people inside a Bolingbrook home Sunday evening, killing a 40-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and one young girl, police said in a Monday news release.

The suspect in the shooting had been in a dating relationship with one of the people killed, Samiya A. Shelton-Tillman, 17, according to a Bolingbrook Police Department statement.

Police also identified Cartez L. Daniels, 40, as another person killed in the shooting, while the young girl had not yet been identified.

"We are waiting for positive identification on the second juvenile from the DuPage [County] coroner's office," police said.

A 34-year-old woman who was wounded in the incident remains stable in the hospital, police said. Two boys, ages 3 and 14, also inside the residence at the time of the shooting were unharmed, police said.

"All indications are he was the sole offender," police said about the 17-year-old boy.

Police are working with the Will County state's attorney's office on formal charges.

At 8:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Lee Lane for a report of an domestic-related home invasion, police said.

Melinda Taylor, who lives in the area, said her son played basketball with the family's son. She said she was shocked and devastated by the shooting.

"It really just broke my heart," she said.

Taylor and her husband, Anthony Taylor, were speaking with reporters on Monday morning at the intersection of Lee Lane and Aspen Drive near the residence where the shooting took place.

"I'm just praying for this family," Anthony Taylor said.

He said he was sick of gun violence.

"It's not just Bolingbrook. It's across the country. I'm sick of guns," he said.

Standing with the Taylors was Hennessy Parnell, who also lives in the area. He said the incident was a horrible tragedy.

"I just can't believe something like this happened out there," Parnell said.

Willie Pole, the founder of the youth organization FOCUOS, said he lives down the street and found the incident "disturbing." The organization's name stands for Focus On Critically Using Our Skills.

"It's very disturbing because Bolingbrook is a quiet place, a nice place to live, very diverse," Pole said.

He said he drives past Lee Lane every day and could not imagine that an incident like this would happen.

"This is not something you're accustomed to," Pole said.