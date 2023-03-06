Suspect detained in Bolingbrook shooting that left 3 dead, police say

A suspect has been detained following the investigation of a shooting and possible home invasion in Bolingbrook that left a woman, a man and a juvenile dead on Sunday, police said.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, officials with the Bolingbrook Police Department announced a suspect in the shooting was located and detained. No further information was released about the suspect.

At 8:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Lee Lane in Bolingbrook for a possible home invasion, police said.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered three adults and one juvenile had been shot," police said.

As of Sunday evening, a woman, a man and a female juvenile have been pronounced dead, police said.

A second woman has been hospitalized for treatment, police said.

No information was released by police on any suspect involved in the incident.

"This is an active crime scene and ongoing investigation," police said.

Bolingbrook police Lt. Brennan Woods declined to answer questions about the victims who were shot.

Will County Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said he didn't have information about the incident. He said that he knew some deputies and police dogs from patrol are assisting Bolingbrook police.