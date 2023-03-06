Learn about the 'father' of paramedic services at March 23 program

The Lisle Heritage Society will host a program Thursday, March 23, on the "History of On-the-Spot Emergency Medical Care" by Paul Ciolino.

Ciolino will talk about Dr. Stanley M. Zydlo Jr., considered to be the "father" of paramedic service in the Northwest suburbs. Zydlo, who was the chief of emergency room medicine at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, organized a meeting of suburban fire departments in 1972 to propose the idea of training and certifying firefighters in emergency medicine.

The free program will begin at 7 p.m. at the Lisle Park District Recreation Center, 1925 School St. in Lisle. To register, email lisleheritagesociety@gmail.com. It also will be offered via Zoom.

Ciolino is the author of the 2016 biography "Dead in Six Minutes," about Zydlo, who died in 2015 at age 81.

For information, visit LisleHeritageSociety.org.