Fremd graduate makes Broadway debut as Christine in iconic 'Phantom'

On April 5, Rabia Ali, assistant professor in the Department of Sociology at the International Islamic University in Islamabad, Pakistan, will discuss gender equality and women's empowerment issues in Pakistan. Her talk will run 9:30-10:45 a.m. in-person at Oakton's Des Plaines campus, 1600 E. Golf Road and virtually. Courtesy of Oakton College

On Wednesday, Ahalya Satkunaratnam, Oakton associate professor of humanities, will lead a virtual talk about feminism in Asia and the Asian Diaspora in honor of International Women's Day. Courtesy of Oakton College

Fremd High School graduate Emilie Kouatchou stars as Christine Daaé in the Broadway musical "The Phantom of the Opera" with co-star John Riddle playing Raoul. It is Kouatchou's Broadway debut. The iconic show ends its 35-year run April 16. Official Press Photo

Fremd High School graduate Emilie Kouatchou stars as Christine Daaé in the Broadway musical "The Phantom of the Opera." It is Kouatchou's Broadway debut. The iconic show ends its 35-year run April 16. Official Press Photo

Fremd High School graduate Emilie Kouatchou stars as Christine Daaé in the Broadway musical "The Phantom of the Opera." It is Kouatchou's Broadway debut. The iconic show ends its 35-year run April 16. Official Press Photo

Fremd High School graduate Emilie Kouatchou as Christine Daaé in her Broadway debut with the musical "The Phantom of the Opera." Official Press Photo

Fremd High School graduate Emilie Kouatchou as Christine Daaé in her Broadway debut with the musical "The Phantom of the Opera." Official Press Photo

Fremd High School graduate Emilie Kouatchou plays Christine Daaé to Ben Crawford's Phantom in "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway. OFFICIAL PRESS PHOTO

Emilie Kouatchou, a 2015 graduate of William Fremd High School in Palatine, made her Broadway debut as Christine Daaé in "The Phantom of the Opera" in New York City.

Kouatchou is the first Black actor to play the role of Christine in the Broadway production. She follows Lucy St. Louis, who became the first Black actor to play the role when she starred in the London production in August 2021.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Phantom" is t﻿he longest-running show in Broadway history. It debuted in 1988, winning seven Tony Awards including Best Musical. It is scheduled to end its 35-year Broadway run on April 16 at the Majestic Theatre.

Kouatchou was involved in productions at Fremd beginning her sophomore year. Her first role was as Mrs. Medlock in the school's production of "The Secret Garden." She also was active in choir, a spokesman for Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 said.

She later graduated from the University of Michigan's musical theater program. Her recent credits include "Unknown Soldier" (Playwrights Horizons); "Oklahoma!" (Broadway at Music Circus, Sacramento, California); "Merrily We Roll Along," "Passing Strange," "Me and My Girl," "Violet," "A Man of No Importance" (University of Michigan); and "Sweeney Todd" (Connecticut Repertory Theater).

Women's History Month

Oakton College in Des Plaines will host a series of Women's History Month events examining the feminist movements in Asia and Latin America. The events are free and open to the public

"During Women's History Month, we want to center the important intellectual and activist work of feminists across the Global South, whose voices are not often included in the dominant narratives of women's history," said Lindsey Hewitt, Oakton professor of anthropology and humanities and coordinator of Women, Gender & Sexuality Studies. "We hope these events will shed light on the diverse experiences and perspectives of leaders within transnational gender justice movements."

The Global South includes Latin America, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

On Wednesday, Ahalya Satkunaratnam, Oakton associate professor of humanities, will lead a virtual talk about feminism in Asia and the Asian Diaspora in honor of International Women's Day.

During the presentation, taking place from 1-2 p.m., Satkunaratnam will share the roots of International Women's Day and talk about a few known and lesser-known struggles across Asia that uphold feminist values of dignity and liberation. Participants also will be invited to share their inspirations in social movements locally and globally. Join at https://bit.ly/3KG6xh8.

On March 28, Valeria Benson-Lira, Oakton assistant professor of earth science and geography, will give a virtual presentation about the evolution and current trends in feminist movements in Latin America and the Caribbean. Her talk, from 1-2:30 p.m., will delve into gender roles defined by power, colonialism and religion and ongoing efforts for equality. Join at https://bit.ly/3kv3kGB.

On April 5, Rabia Ali, assistant professor in the Department of Sociology at the International Islamic University in Islamabad, Pakistan, will discuss gender equality and women's empowerment issues in Pakistan. Her talk will run 9:30-10:45 a.m. in-person at Oakton's Des Plaines campus, 1600 E. Golf Road and virtually at https://bit.ly/3IZoBlb.

Ali is a Fulbright Scholar in Residence at Harper College in Palatine.

Diversity convention

Benedictine University in Lisle is hosting The National Student Leadership Diversity Convention Conference Friday and Saturday.

The conference helps students at colleges and universities address critical topics of diversity and social justice issues faced on campuses. It will include diversity, equity and inclusion panels and discussions.

Featured speakers include Ayannah Johnson, a leadership and diversity trainer with the Cecilyn Miller Institute for Leadership and Diversity, and Jose Luis Posos, program manager at the same institute with experience in mental health, diversity and leadership training.

Benedictine and NSLDC also will team up with Easter Seals of DuPage and Fox Valley to participate in a community engagement event on Friday. Participants will assemble craft kits and sensory objects for children with special needs to keep or donate to the Easter Seals.

Students from area colleges and universities can register for the two-day conference at http://bit.ly/3SoqVFu. The cost is $339.

Mental health study

Black and Latina women reported high rates of depressive symptoms and anxiety due to concerns about job disruptions and loss of income early on in the pandemic, according to a new University of Illinois study exploring their mental health in mid-2020.

Roughly more than 30% of women who participated in the study experienced depressive symptoms and more than 28% reported symptoms consistent with anxiety. Latinas reported significantly higher rates of these symptoms compared with Black women, research shows.

Nearly one-third of respondents to the online survey were experiencing mental health symptoms, said first author Sandraluz Lara-Cinisomo, a professor of kinesiology and community health at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Depressive symptoms were higher among Latinas who prayed, but lower among Black women who prayed, the study shows.

More than 1,000 women participated in the study, conducted from May to July 2020 and published in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities. Participants ranged in age from 18 to 85.

Its findings complement a growing body of research that suggests older people in the U.S. fared better psychologically during the pandemic than younger people.

Commission appointment

The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Bloomingdale attorney Azam Nizamuddin to serve as a commissioner on its Commission on Professionalism.

Nizamuddin is a managing partner at Martoccio and Martoccio in Hinsdale, where he practices personal injury, real estate, and family law. He previously served as a trial lawyer and litigator for 18 years. He also has served as general counsel and chief compliance officer of Allied Asset Advisors and NAIT.

Nizamuddin is a founding member and former president of the Muslim Bar Association. He currently serves as chair of the Appellate Law Section of the DuPage County Bar Association.

"I feel humbled and honored that the Illinois Supreme Court appointed me to serve on this vital commission," he said. "I look forward to working with my fellow commissioners in fostering and promoting professionalism, civility, and inclusion in the legal profession in order to better serve the people of Illinois."

Genealogy search

Indian Trails Public Library will host a beginner's genealogy program focusing on tracing your Chinese ancestry from 7 to 8 p.m. March 22.

Kelly Summers, an accredited genealogist and family history professor at Brigham Young University, will be reviewing different resources and techniques to aid in patrons' search for Chinese ancestors.

Interested participants can register for the program at the main library, 355 Schoenbeck Road, Wheeling, or virtually via a Zoom link. Visit itpld.info/events or call (847) 459-4100, ext. 312.

The Indian Trails Public Library District serves 65,500 residents in Wheeling, Buffalo Grove, Prospect Heights and Arlington Heights.

• Share stories, news and happenings from the suburban mosaic at mkrishnamurthy@dailyherald.com.