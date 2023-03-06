17-year-old was 'sole offender' in deadly Bolingbrook shooting that left 3 dead, police say

A $20 million bail has been set for a 17-year-old facing multiple first-degree murder charges over a shooting in Bolingbrook that left three people dead, including two juveniles, and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Byrion Montgomery, 17, of the 200 block of Waterman Drive, Bolingbrook, was charged with the first-degree murders of Cartez Daniels, 40, Samiya Shelton-Tillman, 17, and Sanai Daniels, according to a criminal complaint filed on Monday. Montgomery had been in a dating relationship with Shelton-Tillman, Bolingbrook police said in a statement.

Montgomery was also charged with the attempted first-degree murder of Tania Stewart. The 34-year-old woman remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Other charges filed against Montgomery include home invasion, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Cartez Daniels was shot and stabbed, while Shelton-Tillman and Sanai Daniels were shot.

Two boys, ages 3 and 14, also inside the residence at the time of the shooting were unharmed, police said.

Officers first responded to the incident at 8:15 p.m. Sunday to the Lee Lane residence.

Melinda Taylor, who lives in the area, said her son played basketball with the family's son. She said she was shocked and devastated by the shooting.

"It really just broke my heart," she said.

Taylor and her husband, Anthony Taylor, were speaking with reporters on Monday morning at the intersection of Lee Lane and Aspen Drive near the residence where the shooting took place.

"I'm just praying for this family," Anthony Taylor said.

He said he was sick of gun violence.

"It's not just Bolingbrook. It's across the country. I'm sick of guns," he said.

Willie Pole, founder of youth organization FOCUOS or Focus On Critically Using Our Skills, lives down the street.

"It's very disturbing because Bolingbrook is a quiet place, a nice place to live, very diverse," Pole said.

He said he drives past Lee Lane every day and could not imagine that a crime like this would happen.

"This is not something you're accustomed to," Pole said.