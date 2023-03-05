Woman found shot to death at Glenview motel; Person of interest in custody

Glenview police have person of interest in custody as they continue to investigate the fatal shooting of a Chicago woman early Sunday at a local motel.

Police said officers responded to the motel at 1535 Milwaukee Ave. at about 5:12 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived to find Aliyaha Frierson, 27, with an apparent gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving efforts, Frierson was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:55 a.m., police said.

Officers took a person of interest into custody without incident and recovered a firearm, authorities said.

Glenview police detectives are investigating, with assistance from the North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said they believe this to be an isolated event and there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.