Two adults, one child slain in Bolingbrook home invasion

Three people, including a child, were shot to death Sunday in a Bolingbrook home invasion, authorities said.

A fourth victim was seriously injured, and police were still searching for the culprit late Sunday night.

According to a department news release, officers responded about 8:15 p.m. to the 100 block of Lee Lane.

A woman, a man and a girl were pronounced dead, while a second woman was taken to the hospital.

No description of the suspect was released.

Anyone with information about the crime should call the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 226-8620 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 378-4772. Tips also may be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app.