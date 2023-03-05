'It's just hair': Streamwood police, firefighters shave heads to help fight cancer

One might think sacrificing her locks was difficult for Streamwood police officer Courtney Stoiber.

But when she thought about the good that going bald would do for kids battling cancer, her appointment with a set of hair clippers Sunday was worth every strand.

"It's just hair," Stoiber said as stylist Brittany Orseno shaved her head during the Streamwood police and fire departments' annual St. Baldrick's fundraising event. "When I think about the kids who won't be able to grow up, it's an easy decision. Plus, it looks good."

Held at The Chicago Loop Sports Bar and Grill, the event saw police officers, firefighters and other community members have their heads shaved in exchange for donations that will benefit efforts to fight childhood cancer.