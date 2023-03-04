Schaumburg man charged with murder in stabbing death of former girlfriend; held without bail

A Schaumburg man was ordered held without bail Saturday on a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his former girlfriend.

Jesus David Gomez-Marcano, 26, is charged in the death of Yvonne Lattouf-Delgado, 24, whose body was found on the living room floor by police conducting a well-being check Wednesday night at her apartment on Plum Grove Road in Schaumburg.

No one else was present when the stabbing occurred.

Police using a search warrant Thursday found Gomez-Marcano outside his apartment in Schaumburg and took him into custody without incident, police said. Police detectives coordinated with the Major Case Assistance Team and surrounding agencies as part of the investigation.

According to police and court proceedings, Gomez-Marcona and Lattouf-Delgado had been in a "dating relationship" for three years. It was unclear when the relationship ended but both had moved to Schaumburg in the last year from Venezuela.

Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Thomas Darmin described it as a "tumultuous relationship punctuated by acts of domestic violence." That included an arrest in January for domestic battery, Darmin said.

In a news release Saturday, police said Gomez-Marcano was at her residence Wednesday, pushed Lattouf-Delgado to the ground and stabbed her in the neck.

Darmin in his synopsis of the events said Gomez-Marcona admitted his actions to police. According to statements in court, the couple had consensual sex and Gomez-Marcona became "angry and jealous" after seeing Instagram messages on her phone.

Gomez-Marcona said Lattouf-Marcano tried to stab him in the stomach and he began choking and stabbing her, according to information presented in court.

On Thursday, the Cook County medical examiner's office ruled the death a homicide by multiple stab wounds to the neck. She was pronounced dead at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village.

Gomez-Marcona's next court date is March 8 in Rolling Meadows.