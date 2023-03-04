Schaumburg man charged with murder in stabbing death of former girlfriend

A Schaumburg man is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his former girlfriend, police said Saturday.

Jesus David Gomez-Marcano, 26, is being held pending a bond hearing Saturday in Cook County circuit court. He's charged in the death of Yvonne Lattouf-Delgado, whose body was found by police conducting a well-being check Wednesday night at her home on Plum Grove Road in Schaumburg.

Lattouf-Delgado lived in an apartment and no one else was present when the stabbing occurred. Gomez-Marcano was apprehended at his apartment in Schaumburg without incident, police said.

Police said Gomez-Marcona and Lattouf-Delgado had "a previous dating relationship" for three years but it was unclear when that ended.

In a news release Saturday, police said Gomez-Marcano was at her residence Wednesday, pushed Lattouf-Delgado to the ground and stabbed her in the neck.

The crime was isolated and the general public was not at risk, police reported.

On Thursday, the Cook County medical examiner's office ruled the death a homicide by multiple stab wounds to the neck. Police reported Gomez-Marcano was in custody but did not provide details.

The first-degree murder charge was authorized by the Cook County State's Attorney's office and announced Saturday morning.

Police detectives coordinated with the Major Case Assistance Team and surrounding agencies as part of the investigation.