Watch Vernon Hills village board candidates discuss Hawthorn 2.0, traffic, sustainability

Vernon Hills incumbents trustees Nancy Forster, Mike Marquardt and David Oppenheim, all seeking new 4-year terms, talk with Daily Herald Deputy Managing Editor Neil Holdway and staff writer Mick Zawislak. Holdway is representing the Daily Herald Editorial Board as it makes an endorsement in the race. Also running for the village board for the first time is Sandra Hernandez-Aguirre.

Marquardt has been on the board for 19 years. David Oppenheim is finishing a full 4-year term after serving a 2-year term. Forster was appointed to the board 21/2 years ago. Hernandez-Aguirre is running for the board for the first time. All are seeking 4-year terms; three will be elected.