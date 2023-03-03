Person in custody, charges pending in fatal stabbing of Schaumburg woman

Charges are pending against a person now in custody as Schaumburg police continue their investigation of the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old woman who lived in the village.

Yvonne Renee Lattouf-Delgado was found dead in her home on the 1000 block of North Plum Grove Road after officers went there at 9 p.m. Wednesday for a requested well-being check, Schaumburg police Lt. Christy Lindhurst said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office Thursday ruled the death a homicide caused by multiple stab wounds to the neck.

Police said preliminary evidence in their investigation indicates Lattouf-Delgado possibly knew her attacker. They believe the crime to be an isolated one and that the general public is not at risk.

Lindhurst said on Thursday Lattouf-Delgado did not live alone, but no one who shared that address was considered a suspect.

Schaumburg's Detective Division is coordinating with the Major Case Assistance Team on the investigation. Patrol officers and detectives have been speaking with residents in the area.

Anyone with information related to the crime is asked to call the Schaumburg Police Department Tip Line at (847) 348-7055.