Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-294 near Northbrook
Updated 3/3/2023 8:35 AM
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 294 at Willow Road near Northbrook late Thursday that killed a pedestrian.
Authorities said the unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision was reported just before 11:30 p.m.
Investigators were on scene until about 7:30 a.m. looking for clues as to the type of vehicle involved in the crash.
All lanes were reopened just before 7:30 a.m.
No other details about the crash were immediately available, state police officials said.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.