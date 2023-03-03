Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-294 near Northbrook

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 294 at Willow Road near Northbrook late Thursday that killed a pedestrian.

Authorities said the unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision was reported just before 11:30 p.m.

Investigators were on scene until about 7:30 a.m. looking for clues as to the type of vehicle involved in the crash.

All lanes were reopened just before 7:30 a.m.

No other details about the crash were immediately available, state police officials said.