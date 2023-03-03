Martha Mueller: 2023 Candidate for Glenbard High School District 87 board member 4-year seat

Bio

Town: Lombard

Age on Election Day: 61

Occupation: Retired

Employer: TSA, Bus Driver, IL Bell Telephone Co

Previous offices held: D87 School board 2015 to present

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for this office, whether for reelection or election the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you?

A: This will be my 3rd term on board. I've always been devoted to what benefits the safeguarding of our students, staff and communities.

Q: What is the role of the school board in setting and monitoring curriculum?

A: Stay informed. Keep information transparent to all. Make sure the administration is thorough in vetting beneficial opportunities.

Q: Are there curriculum issues within the district that you feel need particular attention from the board?

A: The Glenbard Dist offers many diverse subjects that frequently change based on current interests.

Q: How do you view your role in confronting policy or curriculum controversies: provide leadership even if unpopular, give a voice to constituents -- even ones with whom you disagree, or defer to state authorities?

A: Everyone has a right to their own opinions. My responsibility as a board member is to ensure that all views are heard, considered, and upheld by set policies that represent our students.

Q: Concerns are growing regarding a new resurgence of the pandemic. If another massive outbreak of infectious disease occurs, what have we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic that will guide your decision making?

A: Proper planning prevents panic! Just already having Ipads for virtual learning saved any delays in continued learning. Alot of personal views we're offset by government guidelines that we as a public entity have to abide by.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage school district policy? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions of your school board.

A: Listen to others views, educate myself on the actual facts and how it effects our students, parents and staff. Advocate for changes where necessary.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: I stay aware and honestly care about everyone's opinions. This world that our families are dealing with is rapidly changing. We need to stay firm and focused on how to safeguard our students while offering them every opportunity to experience all life has to offer.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better your district that no one is talking about yet?

A: Internships into career interests. TCD is a great start to this but I'd like to see more local business' get involved with our students interests.

Oh, and pet bereavement days off...!