Kane County property transfers for Jan. 11-30, 2023

Algonquin

$505,000; 1880 Broadsmore Drive, Algonquin; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Xiaocai Shi to Michael Fitzpatrick

$500,000; 1200 White Chapel Lane, Algonquin; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Nabila Wicklacz to Stacy L Perkins

$283,500; 1315 Meghan Ave., Algonquin; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Jeremy M Feinstein to Rosalba Gonzalez

$239,000; 2116 Peach Tree Lane, Algonquin; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Tadayyon LLC III to Mauricio Hernandez Mitzi

Aurora

$625,000; 2399 Angela Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by James F Wellman to Venkateshwarlu Sirikonda

$535,000; 1581 Jeanel Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by William G Stewart to Aarthi Selva Bhuvanesh

$490,000; 904 Asbury Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Larry K Hubner to Dhanasivam Apparsundaram

$459,000; 3473 Ayres Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by David F Awkerman to Brian D Leshin

$415,500; 2391 Angela Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Midland Trust Trustee to Ram Dhuley

$372,000; 3563 Gabrielle Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Sailaja Ganti to Sushir Reddy Udayagiri

$359,000; 445 Cimarron Dr W, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Realty 27 LLC to Vipulkumar K Pandya

$330,000; 922 Lakestone Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Susan A Rupp to Keith Davis

$275,000; 3148 Village Green Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Hpa II Borrower 2019-1 LLC to Yvonne Briseno Flores

$275,000; 1891 Sedgegrass Trail, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Narendra Parekh

$275,000; 1080 Joel Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Stephen R Kramp to Sara Duncan

$268,000; 951 Four Seasons Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Firouzel B Gonzales to Kushal Minoobhai Dave

$235,000; 648 Woodlawn Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Gabriel Medina to Estefania Iturbe Mendoza

$235,000; 553 Kingsway Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Ishmael R Rosa to Josiah Flex

$235,000; 321 Driftwood Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Enrique Moreno Rodriguez to Melody D Rhodes

$234,000; 2630 Streamwood Court, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Scaria Job

$229,000; 371 Ashland Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Sue E Gilla to Andrew Massengill

$185,000; 515 N Western Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Timothy E Devitt Jr to Anthony D Devitt

$175,000; 370 Springlake Ln Unit A, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Mario Carrillo Jr to Hang Bing

$175,000; 181 N Union St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Robert R Frieders to Marysol Hernandez

$155,000; 206 Clark St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Race Real Estate LLC to Cordero Real Estate LLC

$140,000; 606 Grand Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Guillermo Garcia to Valentin Garcia Campos

$137,000; 1580 Burton Ct Unit C, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Quirino Carreon to Claribel Ramos

$130,000; 255 Gregory St Unit 5A, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Cesar Darnel Garcia to Jyotsanaben C Patel

$130,000; 238 Valley Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Salomon Chavez to Maria D Alcana Alejandre

$103,000; 2657 Prairieview Ln S, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Albert D Thomas Jr to Land Asset Investment LLC

Batavia

$700,500; 320 E Wilson St., Batavia; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Nilkanth Jyot Tx LLC

Carpentersville

$456,000; 3527 Carlisle Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Vanmathi Tiruvannamalai to Darko Laketic

$205,000; 7428 Grandview Court, Carpentersville; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Gary M Kobylewski to Mario R Torres Osorio

$205,000; 52 Sparrow Road, Carpentersville; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Salvador Robles to Steven Cywinski

$197,000; 1403 Plainview Road, Carpentersville; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Kathy L Shrum to Mirko Arturo Lopez

$90,000; 217 N Lincoln Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Susan E Starck to Hungate Real Estate Ventures LLC

East Dundee

$270,000; 401 Fallbrook Drive, East Dundee; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by South Westside Properties LLC to Funmilayo Ademokunla

Elburn

$415,000; 1428 Madsen St., Elburn; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Kate J S Russo

$380,000; 1361 Keller St., Elburn; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Christopher Raymond Higgins

Elgin

$570,000; 3684 Open Pkwy, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Richard Titoy Felicelda to Nazir Shaikh Altaf

$530,000; 21 Crighton Ave., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Ann L Mapes to Oscar Gomez

$509,500; 3582 Emerald Road, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Nancy J Williams

$455,000; 3793 Honeysuckle Lane, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Sandeep Arunachalam

$420,000; 3543 Crosswater Court, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Toll Il LP to Frances M Baker

$405,000; 1250 Cobblers Crossing, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Palemon Arce Gomez to Daniel Lopez

$350,000; 420 Ginger Lane, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Victor Lee Smith to Margarita Saenz

$350,000; 1548 Chestnut St., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Pierce Schulze Trust to Darin P Ross

$325,000; 1955 Jamestown Lane, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by First American Bank Trustee to Tiffany D Strejc

$319,000; 1880 Gleneagle Circle, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Vianey Goytia

$290,000; 1183 Sherwood Ave., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Roberto Carlos Gallardo Lopez to Jose Martinez Zamudio

$255,000; 313 S Hawthorne St., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by 313 Hawthorne LLC to Dorin Lazari

$245,000; 295 Waverly Drive, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Ashley Domenella

$237,000; 2355 Cove Court, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Ankit Patel to Katarzyna Anna Oszajec

$205,000; 29 Crighton Ave., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Ann L Mapes to Oscar Gomez

$205,000; 1280 Christopher Court, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Yibo He to Beth Colaianne

$178,000; 982 Ascot Drive, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by David N Norcross to Federico Meza

$166,000; 793 N Shady Oaks Drive, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Wittman Trust to Collin Riley Paro

Geneva

$485,000; 413 Cheever Ave., Geneva; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Nova Works LLC to Molly Gizella Mattox

$345,000; 921 Westfield Crse, Geneva; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Richard P David to Jesus Alberto Vargas

$325,000; 273 Larsdotter Lane, Geneva; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Sameer Eesa to Michael Pruss

$251,000; 2021 Pepper Valley Drive, Geneva; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Lydia L Schonback to Lindsay M Brinks

$240,000; 303 Oakwood Drive, Geneva; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Abbi K Bloedel to Joseph G Marino

Gilberts

$395,000; 61 Leadville Lane, Gilberts; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by John Morrongiello to Robert Onopiuk

$196,000; 244 Evergreen Circle, Gilberts; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Gustavo Reyes Navarrete to Matthew Propst

$82,500; 936 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Gilberts Development Fn LLC to NVR Inc

Hampshire

$501,500; 13N415 Burlington Road, Hampshire; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Raymond Richards Rau

$365,000; 1225 Highbrook Ave., Hampshire; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to John P Morrongiello

$239,000; 1054 Turin Drive, Hampshire; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Dario A Bimbi to Salman Khan

Huntley

$381,000; 14175 Ginger Way, Huntley; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Joseph Masciola to Kimberly A Walter

$331,000; 12227 Scenic Rdg, Huntley; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Marcia A Walsh Trust to Ronald C Jeffrey

$263,000; 12333 Fox Run Court, Huntley; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Berk Trust to James K Mueller

McHenry

$368,000; 28003 N Lakeview Circle, McHenry; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Gregory S Hill to Robert D Lepera

Montgomery

$230,000; 183 Hartway Drive, Montgomery; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Neckar Trust to Fernando Gutierrez Beltran

North Aurora

$360,000; 910 Homerton Blvd., North Aurora; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Perry R Gillespie

$290,000; 644 Hamilton Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Michael W Graves to Marco A Espinoza

$60,000; 498 Glover Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Mcmaster/Faganel Custom Homes to Deshawn Weeks

Pingree Grove

$410,000; 1369 Summit Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Leina Fabiane Ms Wilfong to David F Jeronimo

$400,000; 1542 Hollow Tree Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Dumitru Darii

$355,000; 1603 Hollow Tree Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Katie Ranee Campagna

$315,000; 1112 Prescott Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Walter Trust to Francis S Graziano

$260,000; 2342 Alison Ave., Pingree Grove; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Olha Ropiy

South Elgin

$514,500; 1183 Farmer Circle, South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Vito Di Vietro

$440,000; 285 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Bradley David Simmons

$350,000; 1097 Moraine Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Alejandra J Garcia Uribe

$314,500; 1095 Moraine Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Brett Jeffrey Lyjak

St. Charles

$420,000; 5N104 Meadow Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Steven Carlson to Adam C Dill

$415,000; 519 S 11th St., St. Charles; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by David W Conover to Shanna Rae Mccormick

$355,000; 1807 Cambridge Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Juan Luna to Christina Tomassi

$219,000; 614 S 10th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Bronte Avenue Partners LLC to Peng Liu

Sugar Grove

$535,000; 811 Edgewood Court, Sugar Grove; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Damon Gowdy to Martez Nix

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.