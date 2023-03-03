John Wilharm: 2023 Candidate for Glenbard High School District 87 board member 4-year seat

Bio

Town: Glen Ellyn

Age on Election Day: 51

Occupation: Business Unit Executive - Worldwide Expert Labs Services

Employer: IBM

Previous offices held: President, Maryknoll Estates Homeowners Association

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for this office, whether for reelection or election the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you?

A: I am a Glenbard South parent concerned with the D87 School Board's priorities. During the pandemic, our students spent 2 years learning a scaled-down curriculum in a sub-optimal learning environment (remote, hybrid, masked). Although some think the consequences of the COVID-19 response are in the past, students continue to struggle academically and emotionally, and teachers are challenged to meet their needs. Students do not have the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive at the next level, but these students are pushed ahead. The School Board recently approved an initiative to modify the school day structure. Although there may be merits, there have been no identifiable examples of a successful implementation of this new structure. Furthermore, there are no established criteria against which to evaluate a new structure. Given the challenges that students and teachers face, it seems prudent to delay another disruption and invest our resources to heal the harms of the past 2 years.

Q: What is the role of the school board in setting and monitoring curriculum?

A: While the curriculum is heavily influenced by the federal and state education entities, the District 87 School Board is responsible for adapting the curriculum to meet the needs of its diverse student body and enhancing the curriculum to address any challenges that impact student success. As an example, recent test scores indicate that the current curriculum has not addressed the learning loss experienced during the pandemic. It is the responsibility of the Board to support modifications to the curriculum to bring our students back to the pre-pandemic levels of achievement. An innovative, progressive approach is necessary to address issues such as these. There is a great opportunity to engage our talented base of teachers and engage our community to solve these challenges.

Q: Are there curriculum issues within the district that you feel need particular attention from the board?

A: The curriculum will always require attention from the Board, as improvement should be a constant goal. Our district's needs constantly change and our curriculum should change with these needs. Today, one of our district's needs is to address the learning loss that was incurred during the pandemic. Students do not have a strong foundation in some classes that are designed to build on previous years' knowledge. Although some students have been able to overcome this challenge, our curriculum must meet the needs of the overall community. If our curriculum is aligned to the needs of our students, then teachers will be better equipped to elevate their students' performance and students will have a better base on which to build their education.

Q: How do you view your role in confronting policy or curriculum controversies: provide leadership even if unpopular, give a voice to constituents -- even ones with whom you disagree, or defer to state authorities?

A: As a guiding principle, all policy or curriculum decisions should put the student at its primary focus with much consideration given to teachers and administrators. If this principle is maintained, controversy should be minimized and alleviated. However, most issues have areas of grey and will require an open mind that considers all arguments from each stakeholder, including teachers, parents, and students. In situations where the Board has the authority to make a decision unique to our district, I will lead and support what is best for our district.

Q: Concerns are growing regarding a new resurgence of the pandemic. If another massive outbreak of infectious disease occurs, what have we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic that will guide your decision making?

A: The shift to remote and hybrid learning demonstrated both the important role our teachers play and the influence that social interaction has on mental and emotional health. It also highlighted how schools are sanctuaries for at-risk and vulnerable children. When teachers were unable to engage and interact directly, student performance was greatly impacted. When students were unable to collaborate with other students, behavior and attitudes changed. The response to the pandemic underestimated the role that schools play in our society. Schools allow students to interact with a diverse community, share ideas, socialize, and ultimately mature into adults. This should never be minimized or ignored.

If there is another community health issue, the School Board must consider the harms another shutdown could cause and carefully weigh those against the physical threat of disease. More innovative solutions must be considered, and honest and transparent concessions must be recognized.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage school district policy? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions of your school board.

A: Throughout my professional career and most recently in my global position with IBM, I have had valuable experience working with people with disparate opinions and backgrounds. I have a strong track record of building consensus on key issues both internal to IBM and with our clients. I achieve this by taking an empathetic approach, being mindful of an individual's background and perspective and ensuring this person understands his or her opinion is valued. The only way to find creative and effective solutions is to create a culture of inclusion where people feel welcome to express their thoughts and ideas. I have a strong track record of doing that and will bring that attitude to the Board.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: I am a parent, an active community member, and a professional working with a diverse global team. As a parent of 3 Glenbard South students, I have seen the successes and challenges that face our students and teachers, and I have had the opportunity to view our district through 3 unique viewpoints. I have discussed the curriculum with a myriad of teachers, and I have attended Board meetings where I have heard from D87 members. Over my 14 years in Glen Ellyn, I have been involved in school and community events, and I have connected with Glenbard West, East and North parents. My personal involvement in our schools and our community is supplemented by my professional career where I work with clients and teams with a wide range of backgrounds and ideas. I am versed in collaboration and negotiation, and I am committed to find resolution to all challenges. I will represent the students and the parents in D87, and I will strive to bring unity across our schools and our Board.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better your district that no one is talking about yet?

A: The costs of the remote and hybrid learning environments experienced during the pandemic continue to plague our students. It is natural to move forward, but issues remain and need to be addressed. Students missed valuable instruction and key concepts during these years, and the curriculum has not been adjusted to compensate for a weaker foundation of knowledge. If our students are going to return to pre-pandemic performance levels, this must be addressed. Identifying districts that have maintained or improved post-pandemic student performance might serve as a benchmark for adjusting or implementing new programs. I will encourage our Board to focus on measurable metrics to guide our decisions and evaluate our success. I also will look to the community for creative ideas to help our students catch up (e.g., teachers in training or retired educators offering additional instruction time). The solutions are out there, and it is my job as a Board member to identify them and build a plan.