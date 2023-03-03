Downtown Naperville streetscape work delayed until 2024

Naperville officials have postponed construction on the downtown Washington Street streetscape project until 2024.

According to Bill Novack, the city's director of transportation, engineering and development, the delay is caused by design complications due to the location of existing utilities.

City staff attempted to find a way to accomplish the necessary work so it coincides with current lane reductions from the reconstruction of the Washington Street bridge. It was decided, however, that delaying the streetscape project was the best course of action.

Because reconstruction of the bridge will take two years, streetscape workers still can take advantage of lane closures in 2024.

"Staff and our consultant have looked at different alternatives that would allow a July start to work, including performing the utility work this year and the roadway and streetscape work in 2024," Novack said in a memo. "After considering all options, we have concluded that waiting to start in 2024 is best."

The scope of work now planned for 2024 includes the four blocks north of the bridge, or from Chicago Avenue to Benton Avenue.

The construction will be similar to what was done last year in downtown Naperville along Jefferson Avenue, between Main and Webster streets, and on Main Street, between Jackson and Jefferson avenues.

Storm sewers and water mains were replaced. Asphalt travel lanes and concrete parking lanes were added. Curbs, gutters and sidewalks also were replaced, and brick pavers and driveways were installed.

New street lighting was added as part of the updated underground electric infrastructure. Raised planters, streetscape furniture and additional landscaping were included in beautification improvements.

Novack's memo indicated the Washington Street project will go out to bid in October or November. Construction is anticipated to begin in February or early March 2024.