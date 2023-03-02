Schaumburg police investigating fatal stabbing of 24-year-old woman

Schaumburg police are investigating the fatal stabbing Wednesday of a 24-year-old woman, but they do not believe the general public is in any danger.

Yvonne Renee Lattouf-Delgado was found dead in her residence on the 1000 block of North Plum Grove Road after officers went there at 9 p.m. Wednesday for a requested well-being check, Schaumburg police Lt. Christy Lindhurst.

The Cook County medical examiner's office Thursday ruled the death a homicide caused by multiple stab wounds to the neck.

Lindhurst said Lattouf-Delgado did not live alone, but no one who shared that address is considered a suspect in her death.