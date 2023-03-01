 

School bus strikes 12-year-old on bike in Mt. Prospect

  • Police and first responders tend to a crash Wednesday between a school bus and a 12-year-old child on a bicycle in Mount Prospect.

    Police and first responders tend to a crash Wednesday between a school bus and a 12-year-old child on a bicycle in Mount Prospect. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

 
By Laaiba Mahmood
Daily Herald correspondent
A 12-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle Wednesday afternoon was hit by a school bus in Mount Prospec
Officials said the crash occurred at 4:16 p.m. at the corner of Lowden Lane and Wolf Road, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

Police the TV station that the child was taken to the hospital with injuries to his leg.

 

The bus driver was issued a citation for failure to exercise due care, police told ABC 7.

