School bus strikes 12-year-old on bike in Mt. Prospect

Police and first responders tend to a crash Wednesday between a school bus and a 12-year-old child on a bicycle in Mount Prospect. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Officials said the crash occurred at 4:16 p.m. at the corner of Lowden Lane and Wolf Road, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

Police the TV station that the child was taken to the hospital with injuries to his leg.

The bus driver was issued a citation for failure to exercise due care, police told ABC 7.