School bus strikes 12-year-old on bike in Mt. Prospect
Updated 3/1/2023 9:09 PM
Officials said the crash occurred at 4:16 p.m. at the corner of Lowden Lane and Wolf Road, ABC 7 Chicago reported.
Police the TV station that the child was taken to the hospital with injuries to his leg.
The bus driver was issued a citation for failure to exercise due care, police told ABC 7.
