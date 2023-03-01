Kids can learn about voting at Wheaton library March 3

On Friday, March 3, the League of Women Voters of Wheaton will present a children's program on "Voting Is Your Superpower -- Making Democracy Work."

It will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Wheaton Public Library, 225 N. Cross St.

Children from kindergarten to fifth grade are not too young to learn about democracy and voting with hands-on activities, organizers say. Caregivers must be on hand to participate. No registration is needed for this drop-in event.

League volunteers will also be registering voters; bring two forms of identification, one with current name and residence and one with either your current name or your current residence. Volunteers also can show interested voters how to check their registration status, request a vote-by-mail ballot, or sign up to be an election judge.

For questions, email voterservice@wheatonlwvil.org or visit wheatonlwvil.org.