Second suburban Walgreens robbed by man who jumped over counter

Authorities are investigating another robbery Monday involving a man jumping over the counter of a Northwest suburban Walgreens store and stealing cash from the register.

The robbery occurred at 1:22 p.m. in the Walgreens at 641 Meacham Road in Elk Grove Village, police said.

The robber was described as a man with a dark complexion, wearing a mask and dressed in a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. He did not show or imply that he had a weapon and fled on foot after the robbery, police said.

The heist occurred about an hour before a theft under similar circumstances Monday at the Walgreens at 1461 W. Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg.

In that case, police said, a man jumped over the store counter about 2:30 p.m. and stole cash from the register.

The suspect in Schaumburg was described as a man of about 20 years old and standing about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a black mask and white shoes, according to police.

"Based on the timing and similarities of the incidents, we are looking at them as related," Elk Grove Deputy Police Chief Christopher Torres said Tuesday.

Torres said the department has alerted over law enforcement agencies in the area but has not heard of any similar crimes.

Anyone with information about the Elk Grove Village case should call police at (847) 357-4100.