Students arrested after fights at Rolling Meadows High

An undisclosed number of Rolling Meadows High School students were arrested Friday after fights on campus, authorities said.

School officials notified parents of the confrontations and the resulting police presence at the school late Friday night in a mass email.

"We had additional officers present to ensure the safety of our students and staff after the physical altercations that occurred today on our campus," the email read. "The students who were involved were immediately removed from the school setting and will be able to return pending a thorough investigation."

Disciplinary action will be taken when the investigation is complete, the note read.

Rolling Meadows students confirmed fights had occurred.

A Rolling Meadows police spokesman couldn't be reached Saturday, nor could a Northwest Suburban High School District 214 spokeswoman.