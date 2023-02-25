Mount Prospect woman killed when her SUV hits plow, police say

A driver died early Saturday after her SUV struck the back of an Illinois Department of Transportation plow truck in Mount Prospect, authorities said.

Abigail Davis, 20, of Mount Prospect was killed in the collision.

The crash was reported about 5:45 a.m. on Algonquin Road west of Busse Road.

Davis struck the back of the truck while she was headed southeast in a black Ford Edge, police said. The plow truck was slowing down as it was approaching the intersection, according to a Mount Prospect Police Department spokesman. Davis died on the scene, police said.

The plow driver wasn't hurt but was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

The southeastbound lanes of Algonquin Road were closed between Dempster Street and Busse Road until about 1:30 p.m. Saturday while police investigated the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision can call the Mount Prospect Police Department's Major Crash Investigation Team at (847) 818-5301.