Huntley School District 158 board candidates discuss bullying, what district should do

Candidates for Huntley School District 158's school board participate in two separate forums recently hosted by the Daily Herald Editorial Board. Shown in a composite of screenshots from the interviews, they are top row, from left, Jonathan Dailey, Kate Policheri, Paula Yensen; middle row, from left, Andrew Bittman, Melissa M. Maiorino, Stephen Buchs; and bottom row, from left, Kevin Gentry, Michael Thompson and Andrew Fekete.

Bullying and other social problems affecting students are key issues school board candidates in Huntley School District 158 said they are focused on.

Some of the 12 candidates looking to secure a spot on the school board in April said they felt the district needs to do more when it comes to the effects of social media and bullying, an issue that has gained attention in recent years as parents frequent school board meetings to raise their concerns.

The comments from the candidates came during two forums hosted by the Daily Herald Editorial Board and attended by the Northwest Herald.

Those candidates in attendance were incumbents Melissa Maiorino, Jonathan Dailey and Kevin Gentry, and challengers Kate Policheri, Stephen Buchs, Andrew Bittman, Paula Yensen, Michael Thompson and Andrew Fekete.

Those not in attendance included incumbent William Geheren and challengers Laura Murray and Gina Galligar.

Nine of the candidates are competing for three four-year seats while three -- Fekete, Gentry and Thompson -- are vying for one two-year seat.

Many trying to get onto the board said they felt the district needed to be more responsive to families, particularly when incidents of bullying are brought up. Policheri said issues such as bullying should be taken care of within the school.

"We need to be proactive about bullying," she said. "It should never get to the (school board)."

Buchs said it was a problem with accountability and it's up to the board to step up communication with the community. Bittman, who has spoken during the board's public comment period on many occasions, echoed this, saying the board does not follow up on issues brought to them.

Dailey, who was appointed to the board late last year, said the board does discuss those issues, but much of it is behind closed doors because it involves students. Still, he said trustees can be better about "closing the feedback loop" by communicating with the parents when they tackle or solve something.

Maiorino pinpointed social issues and bullying as her top priority, having originally run on that four years ago. She said she's frustrated with the lack of progress and tries to bring attention to it.

"Those stories resonate and break my heart," Maiorino said, "It needs to be a community effort."

Thompson said he feels the district does a good job helping students and creating outreach. He suggested the district take stricter disciplinary measures, adding that bullying and social media are causing depression in students.

"We don't want to be known as a district ruling with an iron fist," Thompson said. "But ... there need to be steps taken ... with the offending students."

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, social and emotional learning is imperative, which is tied to the issue of bullying, Fekete said. He noted teachers only have so long each day with students.

"That's where we need to find a balance in the district. How do we provide that academic rigor ... but also continue to build some of these other areas, like social and emotional learning?"

From Gentry's perspective, social media has brought bullying to a new level and been "extremely brutal on kids." He said the district has many ways to monitor these things, but it's not enough.

"Kids can't get away now," he said. "I would definitely characterize (bullying) as an escalating problem."

All three two-year candidates mentioned community involvement as crucial to helping solve the problem.

The election is April 4, with early voting having started Thursday.