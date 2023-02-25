Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run near Glenview, police say

A motorist involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on I-294 near Glenview early Saturday has been arrested, police said.

The crash occurred about 12:50 a.m. near Central Road. A woman walking on the highway was hit by a white passenger vehicle and also by a FedEx semitrailer truck. The truck didn't leave, Illinois State Police said, but the white car did.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The car believed to have hit the woman was located and the driver was arrested, police said.

In a statement after the crash, FedEx said the company's thoughts "are with the family and friends of those involved in this tragic accident," ABC 7 reported. The company said it is cooperating with investigators.

No other information was available. The death is under investigation.