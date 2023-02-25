Dave Long: 2023 candidate for Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 board

Bio

Town: Winfield

Age on Election Day: 61

Occupation: Controller

Employer: American NTN Manufacturing Corp.

Previous offices held: District 200 board member since 2019

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for this office, whether for reelection or election the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you?

A: I am running to continue the great work going on in District 200. I am the only 2019 incumbent seeking reelection, and board continuity is important to keep the positive momentum going, and to help new board members acclimate to the role.

While I do not have one issue that motivates me, continuing to address learning gaps, staying fiscally responsible while continuing to invest capital in our aging buildings, and ensuring student safety and well-being top my list.

Q: What is the role of the school board in setting and monitoring curriculum?

A: The board provides oversight, and our role is to ask questions to clearly understand the curriculum and ensure alignment with district goals and our Vision 2026 strategic goals.

Q: Are there curriculum issues within the district that you feel need particular attention from the board?

A: We need to continue to enhance the new Career Pathways program and help students identify strengths as they prepare for their post high school plans.

Q: How do you view your role in confronting policy or curriculum controversies: provide leadership even if unpopular, give a voice to constituents -- even ones with whom you disagree, or defer to state authorities?

A: The role of the board is to collaborate with the superintendent and his leadership team to ensure policy are consistent with district goals and in support of all of our students.

Q: Concerns are growing regarding a new resurgence of the pandemic. If another massive outbreak of infectious disease occurs, what have we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic that will guide your decision making?

A: Hopefully, local decisions can be made so we can make the best choices for our community. While unpopular with many, state mandates and directives drove many of our decisions. If we have a massive outbreak, being prepared to offer a blend of in-person and remote learning would be beneficial. However, remote learning is best as an option, as it's a challenge for many students to thrive in a fully remote setting.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage school district policy? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions of your school board.

A: As a board member, I have worked effectively with my fellow board members to ensure sound policies are adopted and are consistent with our goals. My professional experience as a middle manager have provided me with good skills regarding collaboration and compromise.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: I am experienced, level headed, have financial expertise and am in support of the current work the district is doing. I will continue to work positively and constructively with the superintendent and fellow board members to continue to improve all areas of our district. I am not focused on a single issue, and every decision I have made has been motivated by support for all of our almost 12,000 students.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better your district that no one is talking about yet?

A: Ensuring we have a solid plan at the end of Dr. Schuler's current contract. That would either be an extension, or a well-thought out succession plan if the district or Dr. Schuler is not interested in an extension.