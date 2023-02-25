Crystal Lake fire leaves home uninhabitable, with $100K in damage

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responds to a house fire on Amberwood Drive in the early hours of Saturday, Feb. 25. Alex Vucha for Shaw Local

Smoke detectors alerted two Crystal Lake residents and their dog to a fire very early Saturday morning, allowing them to escape before firefighters' arrival, the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded at 2:26 a.m. Saturday to 1315 Amberwood Drive in Crystal Lake, arriving within seven minutes to find smoke and fire coming from the roof at the back of the home, according to a news release. The fire was declared under control at 3:13 a.m.

The fire started on the second floor, above the garage of the two-story, single-family residence and spread to the attic space, causing "heavy damage" to the roof, according to the release.

The home sustained an estimated $100,000 in heat, water and smoke damage to the structure and contents, and the home was declared uninhabitable until repairs could be made, according to the release.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

Crystal Lake Fire Rescue was assisted by several area fire departments through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. Fire investigators from Crystal Lake Fire Rescue, Crystal Lake police, Huntley Fire Protection District and Woodstock Fire/Rescue District are conducting the investigation.