Anjali Bharadwa: 2023 candidate for Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 board

Bio

Town: Wheaton

Age on Election Day: 41

Occupation: Senior director for Application Development Consulting Company

Employer: DMC, Inc.

Previous offices held: None

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for this office, whether for reelection or election the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you?

A: This is my second attempt for this office and I remain as passionate and dedicated about education as I have always been. It is not just a campaign phrase to me but a way of life. Education is at the root of my heritage, my culture, and my religion. These values have been passed down in my family over multiple generations and I hope to positively influence our community through education by serving on the board.

We have great schools and CUSD200 could benefit from a push for improving student achievement and setting higher goals. I also feel there often is a disconnect with what is discussed in a board meeting and the reality of what is happening in a classroom.

For example, when administrators are planning for Social Emotional Learning by having students identify their trusted adult in the school, the effectiveness of the implementation can miss the mark. I would like to try to bridge that gap by being involved in multiple communities and ensure that the intended goals are being met.

Q: What is the role of the school board in setting and monitoring curriculum?

A: The role of the school board is to set goals and define success. They must ensure that the district has the proper administrators, educators, and resources in place to make decisions that best serve our community while following local laws and guidelines.

The board should not be responsible for setting the specifics of each lesson that is being taught but be cognizant of the quality and efficacy of the curriculum.

Educators have the professional background and work with our children on a daily basis, enabling them to make decisions on the best curriculum that can be used to achieve and exceed our district goals and make adjustments where necessary.

Q: Are there curriculum issues within the district that you feel need particular attention from the board?

A: I do not have specific curriculum that I feel needs to be addressed however I would like to take a look at the level of academic expectations specifically at our middle school levels for both our regular and PACE (gifted) classes.

After speaking with parents across the district who have expressed frustration on both ends, I have noticed this to be a reoccurring theme that has persisted over a decade and at minimum should be reviewed. Speaking specifically to the curriculum, I have been pleased with the seeing additional content from more diverse backgrounds and would love to see that trend continue.

Q: How do you view your role in confronting policy or curriculum controversies: provide leadership even if unpopular, give a voice to constituents -- even ones with whom you disagree, or defer to state authorities?

A: Many of the controversies become polarizing without the ability for people to find common ground. My role as a board member would always be to allow constituents to be heard. There can always be positions and perspectives that have not yet been considered. School boards are the link between the schools and the communities served by their schools. We must also remember that the loudest voices do not represent the majority or that they are in the best interest of the public. As the founder of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee for our district, I will ensure that even the silent voices are considered.

Q: Concerns are growing regarding a new resurgence of the pandemic. If another massive outbreak of infectious disease occurs, what have we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic that will guide your decision making?

A: CUSD200 struck a good balance of keeping our community safe while keeping kids in person as much as possible which was vital for elementary-aged children. They were able to achieve this while following the medical guidelines set forth by DuPage County.

While parents from surrounding districts struggled, I was grateful for our district's creativity. There is always room for improvement, however I learned that CUSD200 administrators were able to suggest a moderate approach which I would trust and support should we need to mitigate during a resurgence.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement and manage school district policy? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions of your school board.

A: Professionally, I am part of an 18-person management team that determines the policy and goals for a medium-sized company. My approach to these settings is to first be an active listener, complete due diligence, share knowledge that I have gathered, and finally provide honest feedback and creative solutions. I have the ability be respectful and empathetic to those who seemingly have different opinions then my own while appreciating what they bring to the table. By coming to the table with common ground will work to achieve effective decisions for all parties.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: I am the best candidate for the board of education based on my passion for educational excellence, my skill set, and my leadership skills. I am running to provide a fresh perspective and diversity in thought for District 200 school board. I have been a parent to a child attending a District 200 schools for the past 11 years and will be for 8 years to come. I bring experience along with the vested interest in seeing our district succeed.

The school board is supposed to be a reflection of the community it serves. I feel that there are many gaps in our representation that I could fill. I am a woman with a career in technology as a senior director and I am a racial and religious minority.

School boards benefit from a variety of perspectives; having access to these various viewpoints is valuable when considering the important decisions that the school board may make regarding educational and policy issues.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better your district that no one is talking about yet?

A: District 200 needs to consider how the changing demographics with two-parent working households is changing our educational environment, not only from the perspective of providing all-day kindergarten for some of our smallest learners, but also in the way it impacts our oldest learners and the expectations of parents to be a part of their students daily logistic needs.

Things that have been sacred for decades may no longer make sense, for example activities that are expected to be completed by PTAs, loose timing of extracurricular activities with limited access to transportation and even late start Wednesdays. These are also connected to a fundamental health issue that negatively impacts many of our high schoolers yet no one is talking about: sleep.